A settlement was reached this morning between the University of Louisville and former Athletic Director Tom Jurich.

Jurich, who helped engineer Louisville's athletic rise to prominence from 1998 through Conference USA, the Big East, the AAC and now the ACC, will receive a $4.5 million dollar payout and benefits which - when added to the lump sum - total more than $7 million.

Jurich's statement read: "I have spent the better part of my career working with a dedicated team of athletes, coaches, and staff to elevate the University of Louisville's Athletic Department and I am proud of what we accomplished which is well documented."