Louisville signees Traynor, Davis land in final 2020 Rivals150 rankings
Both of Louisville's signees for the 2020 recruiting cycle find themselves in the final Rivals150 rankings.
JJ Traynor, a Bardstown product, checks in at No.91 in the final 2020 rankings, and essentially stayed put from the last rankings.
D'Andre Davis, out of Indianapolis, fell a tad and comes in at No. 118.
Both Louisville signees are four-star prospects according to the national analysts.
Eric Bossi chimed in on the two future Cardinals, and had this to say:
"Both J.J. Traynor and D'Andre Davis will arrive at Louisville as four-star prospects. Traynor pretty much held his ground in our final rankings. The thought with him has always been that his best basketball is ahead of him once he adds more strength and gets a little more consistent as a jump shooter. We really like the idea of him as a hybrid inside/out four man that is so effective in today's game. As for Davis, he's a solid athlete who is becoming a threat as a jump shooter. Down the road, he should be able to be just as effective as a wing defender as he can be as a slashing driver."
Those are strong words from Bossi, who sees Traynor as a player who has high upside, with a ton of potential.
I don't think either signee will be counted on for a lot of minutes in year one, but if I had to make a prediction, I would say Traynor should be in line to play more minutes than Davis early on.
