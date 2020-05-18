Eric Bossi chimed in on the two future Cardinals, and had this to say:

"Both J.J. Traynor and D'Andre Davis will arrive at Louisville as four-star prospects. Traynor pretty much held his ground in our final rankings. The thought with him has always been that his best basketball is ahead of him once he adds more strength and gets a little more consistent as a jump shooter. We really like the idea of him as a hybrid inside/out four man that is so effective in today's game. As for Davis, he's a solid athlete who is becoming a threat as a jump shooter. Down the road, he should be able to be just as effective as a wing defender as he can be as a slashing driver."