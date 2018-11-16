Louisville Soccer wins ACC title
Louisville Soccer won its first ACC Championship Sunday, defeating North Carolina 1-0 to complete an incredible run through the ACC Tournament.
That @ACCMSoccer Championship feeling 🏆🎉🏆🎉#GoCards pic.twitter.com/RFnguDTVRv— Louisville Men's Soccer (@UofLmenssoccer) November 11, 2018
.@CheriifDiieye 🎯🎯🎯 with the assist from @TateSchmitt— Louisville Men's Soccer (@UofLmenssoccer) November 11, 2018
The goal that ultimately led to a 🏆 pic.twitter.com/fgySEWRKyz
Ken Lolla joined Howie Lindsey on 790 KRD on Tuesday to talk about his team's run to the ACC Championship and the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
PODCAST: Getting you ready for this weekend's NCAA Tournament game for @UofLMensSoccer with coach @KenLolla: https://t.co/tK3L23SG9L— Howie Lindsey (@howielindsey) November 16, 2018