Louisville Soccer won its first ACC Championship Sunday, defeating North Carolina 1-0 to complete an incredible run through the ACC Tournament.

. @CheriifDiieye 🎯🎯🎯 with the assist from @TateSchmitt The goal that ultimately led to a 🏆 pic.twitter.com/fgySEWRKyz

Ken Lolla joined Howie Lindsey on 790 KRD on Tuesday to talk about his team's run to the ACC Championship and the upcoming NCAA Tournament.