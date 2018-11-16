Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-16 12:54:57 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Louisville Soccer wins ACC title

Rj9awu0aulawe7kbtoz3
GoCards.com
Howie Lindsey • CardinalSports.com
@howielindsey
Publisher
Howie has been running CardinalSports.com since 2003. He's also the host of the morning drive radio show on 790 KRD, the state's most-powerful sports radio station.

Louisville Soccer won its first ACC Championship Sunday, defeating North Carolina 1-0 to complete an incredible run through the ACC Tournament.

Ken Lolla joined Howie Lindsey on 790 KRD on Tuesday to talk about his team's run to the ACC Championship and the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}