Louisville Football will take the field on Saturday, April 14 for the Wendy's Wonderful Kids Spring Game.

Coming off an 8-5 bowl campaign last season, the Cardinals are looking to replace Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Lamar Jackson this Spring. The Spring Game will be Louisville fan's first chance to see sophomore Puma Pass take the reins of Coach Bobby Petrino's offense.

The University of Louisville released the following details for the day's action:

• Admission is FREE.

• 8 am: Bud Light Street Fest with Fan Fest entertainment and carnival rides

• Street Fest food vendors, music and family-friendly games between Gates 3 and 5

• Tickets for the carnival rides will be sold per ride or an all-day pass can also be purchased.

• 8 am: All Parking Lots open for tailgating

• Free Wendy's Wonderful Kids Spring Game schedule posters

• Wendy’s Wonderful Kids will be conducting a raffle located on the concourse above Gate 4, for a chance to win prizes such as UofL memorabilia, premium tickets to select 2018 home games, and menu items from Wendy’s. All proceeds directly benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation.

• Cardinal Authentic Discount Sale prior to the game (Up to 70% off)

• Noon: Gates for the game will open with beer and drink specials available throughout the game on the Norton Healthcare Terrace for only $3.

• During halftime, Louisville will recognize the 2017 senior class by presenting last season's team awards, including the 2017 MVP.

• The carnival will close throughout the game and re-open from 3-6 p.m.

• Post-game: Free autographs at the conclusion of the game for 45 minutes on the field.