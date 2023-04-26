Jeff Brohm and Louisville have been extremely active on the recruiting trail, working the transfer portal to fill holes on the roster.

In total, three commitments were made on Wednesday, starting with Oregon linebacker Keith Brown, who decided early Wednesday morning. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound inside linebacker played in 12 games for Oregon in 2022, making a start in the Holiday Bowl. In 2021, Brown played in seven games for the Ducks as a true freshman.

