Louisville stays hot in transfer market

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Jeff Brohm and Louisville have been extremely active on the recruiting trail, working the transfer portal to fill holes on the roster.

In total, three commitments were made on Wednesday, starting with Oregon linebacker Keith Brown, who decided early Wednesday morning. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound inside linebacker played in 12 games for Oregon in 2022, making a start in the Holiday Bowl. In 2021, Brown played in seven games for the Ducks as a true freshman.

The next transfer commitment came from someone familiar to Louisville fans, as defensive back Storm Duck, on the second time around, decided to announce in favor of Louisville. The former North Carolina Tar Heel was recruited by Louisville during the early transfer portal period, but ultimately chose Penn State. After a brief stop in Happy Valley, Duck re-evaluated things and opened his recruitment back up. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defensive back started all 12 regular season games in 2022, and was selected as a Second-Team All-ACC selection.

The commitments wouldn't stop at two as Houston transfer offensive lineman Lance Robinson chose Louisville Wednesday afternoon. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive tackle was a Pro Football Focus third-team All-American Athletic Conference in 2022. He made 11 starts in total for Houston, and played in all 13 games.

Huge couple of days for Jeff Brohm and Louisville Football.

