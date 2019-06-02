The Louisville baseball team found themselves in a situation they weren't accustomed to. Facing elimination, the Cardinals rose to the occasion and defeated Indiana 9-7 in a game that got a little interesting towards the end.

Bobby Miller got the start and the second year player did his job. Miller gave up 4 runs and exited in the sixth inning. Miller did an excellent job of getting out of jams, and provided a much needed spark. Adam Elliot came on in relief and handled business as usual. The combination of Michael McAvene and Michael Kirian eventually closed the door on the Hoosiers.

The offense did their part as Dan McDonnell switched up some things in the batting order.Justin Lavey went 3-4 with a pair of RBIs. Alex Binelas continued to swing a hot bat, too. Binelas went 2-5 with a home run and 4 RBIs.

Louisville will play another elimination game at 6 PM against Illinois State, a team who knocked off Louisville just a day ago. Louisville will need to win tonight and tomorrow to move on to the next round.