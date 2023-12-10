The Cardinals picked up Harvard defensive lineman Thor Griffith earlier Sunday, and then landed massive 6-foot-9, 308-pound tackle Jonathan Mendoza of Yale.

Louisville has struck twice in landing top Ivy League lineman.

Mendoza redshirted as a true freshman and then the Ivy League didn’t play in 2020 due to COVID. He emerged as a full-time starter and honorable mention All-Ivy selection in 2022. He was first-team all-league this fall for 7-3 Yale, which won the Ivy League with a 5-2 mark including a 23-18 win over Harvard.

Mendoza had been offered by Yale, Cornell, Pennsylvania, Princeton and Long Island out of Westhampton Beach (N.Y.) Senior High.

The second time around, brought out the P4 colleges.

Virginia Tech, Duke, Houston, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Arkansas State, Marshall, UMass, South Florida and Tulane, all offered him this winter. The Cardinals offered Nov. 22.