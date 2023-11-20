A season ago, the players weren’t buying into what we envisioned for them, but that hasn’t been the case since this team made the trip to New York. Losing is never accepted, but this team has something to work with if they can clean up their self inflicted wounds.

With a short turnaround, Louisville had to shift their focus to Indiana, who’s coming off a 20 point loss to the defending national champions, UConn. The Cardinals fell short once again this afternoon to the Hoosiers, not generating enough offense down the stretch. Despite losing both of their Saatva Empire Classic games, this is by far the best basketball that has been played in the Kenny Payne era.

As heartbreaking it was, Kenny Payne and company showed a glimpse of what they could do when they play with intensity and it was certainly something to build off of.

Even after their best performance in quite a while, Louisville came up just short against Texas right at the buzzer when Max Abmas shot a pull up jumper in the mid range that gave Texas an 81-80 victory over the Cardinals.

To begin the year, the Cardinals were struggling with getting off to fast starts and they’d find themselves in early holes due to limited offense. Lately, that hasn’t been their problem, as they’ve played better from the beginning against both Texas and Indiana. Cold stretches on the offensive end is this team’s next task to overcome, because you can’t win games without scoring the ball, unless your defense is elite and their’s isn’t. Louisville went over nine minutes with a made field at one point in the first half, which simply isn’t going to get it done against quality opponents.

The Hoosiers had a hard time making shots on the perimeter, credit to the Cardinals perimeter defense, but they couldn’t protect the paint all game and that was Indiana’s entire offense. Louisville has to find ways to take away a team’s strengths, because they had no answer for the Hoosier’s points in the paint. Their defense has been a little better, but still not nearly where it needs to be and it starts with staying disciplined. They have to learn to play intense defense without fouling as much, but that will come with time.

Louisville shot terribly from the field for the last ten minutes of the first half, but they only had a five point deficit after Skyy Clark hit a three pointer as time expired. Clark has shown his scoring ability in both of these tournament games, and that’s exactly what this team needs right now. If he can be more efficient and find ways to get easy buckets, he could be Kenny Payne’s top scorer this year. The Cardinals were able to respond after Indiana took a double-digit lead with a nice run of their own that ended up extending to an 18-5 one.

Freshman guard Ty-Laur Johnson came right in off the bench and provided a much needed spark for his team. He found ways to get to the rim and facilitate to his bigs for easy buckets at the rim. Johnson was responsible for the Cardinals cutting their second half deficit and putting Louisville up by seven points.

This lead, however, was very short lived for Louisville, who executed poorly down the stretch. The Hoosiers went to a zone defense and Louisville couldn’t find a way to put the ball in the basket and they were committing fouls on the other end while Indiana was in the double bonus. It’s not hard to tell that this is a young team, with an inexperienced head coach, because they haven’t been in these late-game situations. Kenny Payne will have to continue to get better and better each game and learn from all of their previous mistakes. The Cardinals have to be better in these late-game situations moving forward if they want to win ball games.

Louisville is sitting with a 2-3 record to begin the season, but some promise has been shown with this team if it can be sustainable. They have to come back home and play with the same effort and intensity that they played with in New York and it’ll result in more wins.

Kenny Payne seems to have his team playing at a higher level, but the question is can they get better at the little things each and every game for the rest of the season? Only time can tell, but this has to be the best that he’s felt about his team since the beginning of his tenure.

Louisville will be back in action at the KFC Yum! Center this Sunday against New Mexico St. (3-2) at 1:00 P.M. (ET).



