Louisville was defeated by the Virginia Cavaliers on Wednesday night by a final score of 77-53 in the first game of the new year (20 point deficit). The Cards, who were without Tre White, Dennis Evans, Emmanuel Okorafor, and JJ Traynor due to various injuries, shot just 40.4 percent from the field on their way to the season low 53 points they put on the board.

Curtis Williams led the Cards in scoring off the bench with 14 points in 26 minutes played (4-10 from three) while Mike James followed behind in the double digit scoring effort with 11 points of his own. Skyy Clark was the only other Cardinal to hit threes with a 2-6 showing, while the rest of the team struggled their way to just 6-25 from beyond the arc (24.0%).

The Cards had four players tie in the assist category with 2 each by Jovanovich, Huntley-Hatfield, James and Clark. As a team, UofL had just 10 assists total. Huntley-Hatfield and Clark tied for a player high 5 rebounds out of the 27 team total collected.

With this loss, the Cards fall to 5-8 on the relatively young season. UofL laces up next this Saturday against Pittsburgh at the KFC Yum Center (noon tip-off). The game will be shown live on the CW Network. After tonight and beginning with Pittsburgh, Louisville has a total of 18 conference games that will run through early March, before they move into ACC Tournament play and potential postseason play.