Louisville survives against Pitt, 75-72
Louisville continues to look uninspiring, and sluggish at times, but they continue to win.
Tonight was no different.
Against a 5-8 Pittsburgh team, Louisville refused to pull away, and played down to their competition, which has been the case far often.
With that being said, Louisville is 4-0 in the conference, and they have won games that they had to win.
Louisville got a huge lift off the bench from El Ellis, who scored 18 points in just 19 minutes of action, with 14 of those points coming in the second half.
In total, Louisville's bench poured in 35 points, and Sydney Curry was a big part of the bench production.
Curry scored 8 points and grabbed 8 rebounds, and was called upon with Malik Williams in foul trouble.
Sam Williamson continues to show glimpses of turning the corner, and put together another solid performance tonight.
Louisville heads to Tallahassee on Saturday to take on Florida State.