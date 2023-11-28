Louisville survived an overtime thriller against New Mexico State Sunday afternoon, defeating the Aggies by a final score of 90-84. The Cards, who were down 6 with 1:09 left in the game, went on a 6-0 run to end regulation and force overtime, where they outscored NM State 17-11 to earn the win.

UofL was led by Skyy Clark with a game-high 29 points along with 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal. Tre White (22 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist and 3 steals) followed behind Clark on the list of UofL starters reaching double figures. JJ Traynor (20 points, 9 rebounds) and Ty Laur Johnson (10 points, 6 assists) came off the bench to spearhead the winning effort.

The Cards, who shot 44.6 percent from the field (25-56) and 73.5 percent from the free throw line (36-49, including a 15-16 performance from Skyy Clark at the stripe) finished the contest with 35 total team rebounds (15 offensive with White, James and Traynor tying for 3 each) along with 12 assists and 8 steals. Ty Laur Johnson finished with a team high 6 assists, while Tre White led in the steals category with 3 for the game.

Louisville, who moves to 3-3 on the young season, takes the court again Wednesday night at the KFC Yum Center against the Bellarmine Knights, who the Cards will be looking to redeem themselves against after last season’s loss. Tip-off time is set for 8:00 PM, and the game will be streamed on ESPN+ and ACC Network Extra. Tickets are currently as low as $5.