Wow. What a win. Louisville appeared to take a couple of steps forward after back-to-back road wins over Notre Dame and Pittsburgh, but there were still questions marks about this team's toughness.



After tonight's 79-73 win over Duke in arguably the most hostile environment in all of college basketball, those questions have been answered. Louisville not only won this game, but they showed an extreme amount of poise after giving up a 10-point halftime lead.



Louisville did this without getting much from their best player, Jordan Nwora. Nwora finished the game with only six points, but it didn't matter. Louisville got a huge lift from true freshman David Johnson, who poured in 19 points, with 17 of those being in the first half.



Let's talk about David Johnson. The way he scored those 19 points was so impressive. He finished at the rim over some of the best athletes in the country, and consistently beat one of the best defenders in the country, Tre Jones, off of the dribble. Johnson finished with seven assists, and added three steals, as his length bothered Duke all game.



Chris Mack deserves a ton of credit. He went with a lineup down the stretch that hasn't been on the floor much at all. David Johnson was forced to exit due to a shoulder injury, and Mack went with Kimble, WIlliamson, Sutton, Nwora and Williams. That combination propelled Louisville to an exclamation point win on the road.

