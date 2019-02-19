Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-19 09:11:34 -0600') }} football Edit

Louisville takes the field to start Week 2 of Spring football

Howie Lindsey • CardinalSports.com
@howielindsey
Publisher
Howie has been running CardinalSports.com since 2003. He's also the host of the morning drive radio show on 790 KRD, the state's most-powerful sports radio station.

Louisville Football took the field to start Week 2 of spring practice. Check out some of the images from inside the workout.

Axbpekj1qbfv2oeu5gyk
GoCards.com

Here's a look back at the first week of spring football practice.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}