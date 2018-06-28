This year's Rivals Five Star challenge is packed with Louisville targets from all over the country. From four-star cornerback Max Williams, who hails from California to four-star linebacker Rian Davis from Florida, plenty of Louisville targets will be competing today. I will have live video of these prospects' performances throughout the event.

Cardinalsports.com subscribers can check this thread throughout the day for recruiting updates and here is a list of Louisville targets who will be competing today at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.