{{ timeAgo('2018-06-28 08:18:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Louisville targets take center stage at the 2018 Rivals Five Star Challenge

Dave Lackford • CardinalSports.com
Staff Writer

This year's Rivals Five Star challenge is packed with Louisville targets from all over the country. From four-star cornerback Max Williams, who hails from California to four-star linebacker Rian Davis from Florida, plenty of Louisville targets will be competing today. I will have live video of these prospects' performances throughout the event.

Cardinalsports.com subscribers can check this thread throughout the day for recruiting updates and here is a list of Louisville targets who will be competing today at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

