LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville Athletic Department is offering fans a new all-inclusive, on-field premium seating option for football games at L&N Stadium in 2023.





Building off the success of the field suites located in the North end zone, the Cardinals are offering 56 on-field seats that give fans an unprecedented view of the action in the South end zone and the Southwest sideline.





A popular seating option in various stadiums and venues in the National Football League, the Cardinals will be one of the first in college football to offer this exciting seating option to their fan base.





The new Turf Seats include a premium parking pass, pre-game and post-game field access, upscale stadium seating, an all-inclusive food and beverage menu, in-seat waiting service and right of first refusal to all L&N Stadium events.





Last September, UofL partnered with Legends, a third-party firm that provides research in sports entertainment, hospitality, and leisure industries for additional premium seating options. These new seating areas are the first execution leveraging the results of that study with additional seating options to be announced at a later date.





“It’s been part of our culture to find additional options that enhance the gameday experience for our fanbase,” Vice-President/Director of Athletics Josh Heird said. “In our extensive research, we concluded that our fans continue to look for options with maximum flexibility and we are excited to offer additional on-field seating. It’s our goal to continue to provide spaces beyond traditional clubs and suites that allow our fans unique seating experiences to enhance their gameday experience.”





Additional information can be found at gocards.com/turfseats or by contacting Sean Kennedy at sean@gocards.com.



