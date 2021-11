The wait is over. We have a game time for Saturday's game between Louisville and Kentucky:

The University of Louisville football team will host Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 27 in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and be televised on ESPN2.



The Cardinals and Wildcats are meeting for the 33rd time in school history, with UK holding a 17-15 series advantage. This is the first meeting since the 2019 season.

Louisville has opened up as a 2-point favorite over Kentucky.