Undefeated Clemson comes to Cardinal Stadium after a 45-14 dismantling of once might Florida State while the surprising Cards outlasted Wake Forest 62-59 in a thriller. For the second week in a row Louisville will look to knock an ACC foe from the ranks of the unbeaten. Normally I focus on five opposing players Louisville must stop in order to win but Clemson's second team could probably win the ACC so take this one with a grain of salt.

The number one player in the 2018 class wasted little time validating his lofty ranking last season he completed 65% of his passes for 3,280 yards, 30 touchdowns, and only four picks including a 20 for 32 passing, 320 yard, three touchdown performance in a 44-16 shellacking of the almighty Crimson Tide. This year he has drawn criticism for being in a sophomore slump but he made quick work of Florida State last Saturday completing 17 of 25 passes for 170 yards and three scores before sitting out the second half with the Tigers up 42-0 early in the third quarter. Lawrence's total numbers on the season are 101 completions on 161 attempts (62%) for 1,301 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Louisville is ranked 103rd in the country against the pass so if Lawrence is going to break out of his "slump" the time is nigh.

Simmons plays the SAM position for Clemson and has been their best player on defense this season and it's not close. The former three-star out of Kansas leads the team in tackles with 51 (33 Solo) tackles for a loss, with eight, and sacks with four, he also batted down two passes and forced a fumble. Louisville has to account for him at all times or he's going to wreak havoc as he's done every week this season.

Etienne ranks fourth in the ACC in rushing with 589 yards after sixth game but of backs who have carried the ball fifty times he leads the conference in yards per attempt with an explosive seven yards per carry. Etienne has the ability to change the scoreboard every time he gets a crease.

Tee Higgins is second in the ACC in receiving yards with 549 yards but he has done all that damage on only 24 catches for an average of 22.88 yards per reception, good for first in the ACC and fourth best in the country. Those numbers stand a good chance of increasing this weekend against a secondary ranked 103rd nationally in passing yards allowed. Higgins is the closest thing I've seen to Randy Moss in college. He runs by corners and then wins most 50/50 balls over a rolled safety. He may not be the most precise route runner but he can take the top off any defense and win jump balls in the end zone against anyone.