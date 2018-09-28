Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-28 14:41:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Louisville vs. Florida State: How defensive starters ranked as recruits

Iqlxjxztlgvawmnggtwf
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Chris Person • CardinalSports.com
@RivalsChris
Staff Writer

Louisville is set to take on conference foe Florida State on Saturday in what will be a big game for both teams. While neither team has had the start to the 2018 season that they would have hoped f...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}