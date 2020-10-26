Louisville vs. Florida State PFF grades and snap counts
Louisville offense and defense finally came together on Saturday to boost the Cardinals to a big 48-16 win against Florida St. and sparked a renewed hope among Louisville fans. Here we take a look ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news