CardinalSports - Louisville vs Florida State: What to Know, How to Watch, and More

Louisville vs Florida State: What to Know, How to Watch, and More
The Louisville Cardinals (1-4) will face the Florida State Seminoles (2-3) Saturday afternoon in Louisville, Ky at the Cardinals Stadium.
The Cardinals are coming off a tough 7-12 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend. The Seminoles put on a stellar performance in a 31-28 win against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The Cardinals have had a rough season after their impressive turnaround season in 2019. Quarterback play of Malik Cunningham hasn’t been on par with the pre-season Heisman hype he received. Malik has thrown for 1,118 yards with 10 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.
In last week’s loss to the Fighting Irish, Louisville’s Defense was the lone bright spot holding a top ten rushing offense to under their season total.
The Seminoles quarterback play has improved with their new starter, Jordan Travis. Travis passed for one TD and 191 yards on 19 attempts, he also added two rushing TD with 107 yards.
University of Louisville vs Florida State
When: Saturday, October 24th
Time: 12:00pm, EST
Where: Cardinal Stadium - Louisville, Ky
Channel: ACC Network Extra and Regional Sports Network
Stream: WatchESPN (eligible TV provider required)
Radio: 840 AM
Other Knowables
Uniforms for Louisville: Red helmet (white logo), black jersey, red pants, black cleats. To view, click here. (courtesy, @UofLFootball instagram)
Predicted Weather: 50 degrees, 20% chance of rain.
Will there be fans? Yes. Cardinal Stadium has been open all season at roughly 20% capacity (approx. 12,000 fans).
Any players missing due to COVID? No. As of this posting, no players will be missing due to a negative test.
Series History
Florida State leads the series over the Louisville Cardinals to a tune of 16-4 and are leading 3-2 over the course of the most recent 5 matchups.
Results of Last 5 Matchups:
2019: Florida State 35, Louisville 24
2018: Florida State 28, Louisville 24
2017: Louisville 31, Florida State 28
2016: Louisville 63, Florida State 20
2015: Florida State 41, Louisville 21
Betting Odds and Predictions
Spread: Louisvllle (-4)
Over/Under: 61 points
Money Line: Louisville -180, Florida State +160
Prediction: Louisville has been damn near impossible to predict this season and Florida State hasn't exactly had a season as expected either. I'd expect Louisville to win (although it's close to a toss up), but don't expect them to cover the spread.
