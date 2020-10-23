CardinalSports - Louisville vs Florida State: What to Know, How to Watch, and More

The Louisville Cardinals (1-4) will face the Florida State Seminoles (2-3) Saturday afternoon in Louisville, Ky at the Cardinals Stadium.

The Cardinals are coming off a tough 7-12 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend. The Seminoles put on a stellar performance in a 31-28 win against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Cardinals have had a rough season after their impressive turnaround season in 2019. Quarterback play of Malik Cunningham hasn’t been on par with the pre-season Heisman hype he received. Malik has thrown for 1,118 yards with 10 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

In last week’s loss to the Fighting Irish, Louisville’s Defense was the lone bright spot holding a top ten rushing offense to under their season total.

The Seminoles quarterback play has improved with their new starter, Jordan Travis. Travis passed for one TD and 191 yards on 19 attempts, he also added two rushing TD with 107 yards.