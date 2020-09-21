Louisville vs. Miami PFF grades and snap counts
It wasn't the outcome Louisville football was hoping for hosting a College Game Day this past Saturday as the Cardinals fell to the Hurricanes 47-34. While we have already broken down how the team ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news