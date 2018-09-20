Louisville vs. Virginia: How offensive starters ranked as recruits
With Louisville set to take on Virginia in the conference opener on Saturday, CardinalSports.com went back and compared how both teams' starters ranked as recruits. Here are the offensive starters.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news