CardinalSports - Louisville vs Virginia: What to Know, How to Watch, and More

After a one week delay due to COVID, the Louisville Cardinals (2-5) will face Virginia (2-4) Saturday at 3:30 PM ET in Charlottesville, VA at Scott Stadium. The Cardinals are coming off a competitive (albeit disappointing) loss to ACC foe Virginia Tech and looking to get back in the win column this week against the Cavaliers. But with a handful of important players still missing due to COVID, that will be no easy task. Here's all you need to know before the game.

University of Louisville vs Virginia

When: Saturday, November 14th, 2020 Time: 3:30pm, EST Where: Scott Stadium - Charlottesville, Va TV: ACC Network Stream: WatchESPN (eligible TV provider required) Radio: 840 AM



Other Knowables

Uniforms for Louisville: Red helmet (White logo), White jersey, Black pants, black cleats. To view, click here. (courtesy, @UofLFootball instagram) Predicted Weather: 60 degrees, 0% chance of rain. Will there be fans? No. Attendance will be limited to families of players and staff. Are there any tickets available? No. Any players missing due to COVID? Yes. The official out list is yet to be available but Coach Satterfield did indicate that a handful of players would be missing. Players expected to miss — This is yet to be determined, but we do expect a handful on the defensive side of the ball to miss and one notable offensive player, potentially.



Series History

Louisville currently leads the series over the Virginia Cavaliers 5-3, Louisville won the last matchup in 2019 to the tune of 28-21. Results of Last 5 Matchups: 2019: Louisville 28, Virginia 21 2018: Virginia Tech 21, Louisville 3 2017: Louisville 38, Virginia 21 2016: Louisville 32, Virginia 25 2015: Louisville 38, Virginia 31



Betting Odds and Predictions

Spread: Virginia (-3.5) Over/Under: 66.5 points Money Line: Virginia -172, Louisville +140 Prediction: With a few players out due to COVID, Louisville’s last performance (against Virginia Tech) was up and down. The Offense took a while to get it going and the defense was blown away by one of the top rushing teams in the conference. However, this week Louisville takes on a team with many of the same struggles. Predicting Louisville this season has been a crap shoot, but as of this posting — I have Louisville winning 35-24.





