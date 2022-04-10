Louisville walks off UNC, wins series

The Louisville baseball team dropped the series opener to UNC, but won the series after back-to-back, walk-off wins on Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday's game was delayed after a bomb threat was reported at Jim Patterson Stadium.

University communication send out the following message regarding the situation:

"ULPD received a bomb threat at Patterson Stadium. Authorities on scene. Avoid the area. Information to follow."

Louisville trailed 5-1 when the game resumed play, and used a four-run ninth inning to send the contest into extra innings.

Ben Bianco got the rally started with a lead-off home run, and Christian Knapczyk scored on a bases loaded wild pitch. Jack Payton delivered a two-run single to nod things up at five runs a piece.

The Louisville bullpen put together 11 scoreless innings as the game reached the 14th inning to put Isaac Humphrey in a position to walk it off.

Humphrey delivered a bases-loaded single to clinch the series.

