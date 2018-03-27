The University of Louisville and new Athletic Director Vince Tyra have landed top choice Chris Mack as Louisville's new coach.

At 2:30, the University announced a new special meeting of the University of Louisville Athletic Association's Personnel Committee. That's the specific committee who would need to approve the terms of a new contract for a basketball coach.

The University is preparing for a press conference Wednesday afternoon to announce Chris Mack as the Cardinals' new coach.

Sources say the University has agreed to a 7-year deal worth more than $4 million per season. Those numbers were first reported by ESPN, also citing sources.

Xavier Athletic Director Greg Christopher released a statement Tuesday afternoon which read, in part: "I want to thank Chris Mack for his exceptional work with the Xavier basketball program over the last 14 years, including the last nine years as our head coach. We wish Chris the best of luck as he attacks a new challenge."

Mack has been Xavier's coach since 2009 and before that he was a Xavier assistant coach since 2004. His player career, also at Xavier, ended in 2000. In a letter to Xavier fans, Mack said it took an exceptional opportunity for him to consider leading his alma mater.

"Xavier Nation, The past week has been one of the toughest of my life," Mack wrote. "For over 18 years I called Victory Parkway home. From the day I walked on campus as a student-athlete in 1990 - to returning as an assistant coach in 2004 - to that life changing moment when I was named your head coach in 2009... THIS PLACE has always had my heart.

That feeling has made it so easy for me and my family to let opportunities outside of Xavier come and go. No other opportunity has ever felt "right," until now. Ultimately, I felt like this situation offered a new and unique challenge that I could not turn down.