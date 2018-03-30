A game-tying three at the end of regulation and ice cold shooting in Overtime doomed the No. 3 Louisville Cardinals in the Final Four Friday.

The Bulldogs (37-1) got an incredible performance from Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State's 6-foot-7 center, who scored 21 points and grabbed 25 rebounds. Louisville got 18 points from All-American Asia Durr and 15 from Jazmine Jones, but fell short in Overtime.

The Cardinals (36-3) controlled the action early, taking a 6-0 lead and leading 11-7 with 2:41 left before Mississippi State scored six straight points to end the quarter.



The Bulldogs (37-1) led by five points, 20-15, early in the second quarter, and Louisville suffered a big blow when All-ACC forward Myisha Hines-Allen went to the bench with two fouls. Despite the foul trouble, Louisville came back to take the lead 27-22 and still led 30-26 before Mississippi State scored the final five points of the half.

UofL led 48-46 at the end of the third quarter after Durr hit two threes in the final minute, including a step-back three as time expired.

The Cardinals led 53-46 with just over six minutes left and things were looking great for another shot at Connecticut until a 10-0 Bulldog run put Louisville down 56-53 with just over two minutes left.

A jumper by Hines-Allen cut the margin to 56-55, and a steal by Jazmine Jones gave Louisville the ball back with 1:25 left. Arica Carter drove to the basket for a layup with just over a minute left.

After a layup by Hines-Allen, Louisville led by three with 11 seconds left. Mississippi State's Roshunda Johnson hit a three with five seconds left to send it to overtime. Louisville had a pair of shots rim out as time expired.

Tied at 59 to start overtime, Mississippi State scored the first five points as Louisville missed four straight shots. A pair of free throws by Durr and a rebound putback by Jones cut the Bulldog lead to 64-63, but Jordan Danberry hit a pair of free throws with 46 seconds left to put Mississippi State up by three.

A Louisville turnover gave MSU the ball back and Louisville sent Danberry to the line again. She hit both shots to put the Bulldogs up 68-63 with 38.4 seconds left. Mississippi State continued to pull away, winning 73-63.