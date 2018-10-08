Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-08 11:30:54 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Louisville women ranked No. 5

Howie Lindsey • CardinalSports.com
@howielindsey
Publisher
Howie has been running CardinalSports.com since 2003. He's also the host of the morning drive radio show on 790 KRD, the state's most-powerful sports radio station.

While we wait for the USA Today Coaches and AP Polls to come out, the Louisville women's basketball team is garnering preseason hype from other sources.

Nerhakaxwetjbity1t8f
Gail Kamenish

Last season's champ, Notre Dame, garnered the top spot in Street & Smith's Poll followed by Oregon and UConn. Baylor, Louisville, Mississippi State and South Carolina come next. Iowa, Maryland and Oregon State round out the top 10.

Louisville is No. 4 in the Lindy's Preseason magazine with Notre Dame, Oregon and UConn ranked Nos. 1, 2 and 3 respectively.

In the Athlon Sports Preseason Top 25, Louisville comes in at No. 6 behind No. 1 Notre Dame, No. 2 UConn, No. 3 Baylor, No. 4 Oregon and No. 5 Tennessee.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}