While we wait for the USA Today Coaches and AP Polls to come out, the Louisville women's basketball team is garnering preseason hype from other sources.

The Cardinals come in at No. 5⃣ in Street & Smith's preseason rankings. #L1C4 pic.twitter.com/cooEMpyGZv

Last season's champ, Notre Dame, garnered the top spot in Street & Smith's Poll followed by Oregon and UConn. Baylor, Louisville, Mississippi State and South Carolina come next. Iowa, Maryland and Oregon State round out the top 10.

Louisville is No. 4 in the Lindy's Preseason magazine with Notre Dame, Oregon and UConn ranked Nos. 1, 2 and 3 respectively.

In the Athlon Sports Preseason Top 25, Louisville comes in at No. 6 behind No. 1 Notre Dame, No. 2 UConn, No. 3 Baylor, No. 4 Oregon and No. 5 Tennessee.