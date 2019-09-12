News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-12 14:35:49 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Louisville women's basketball hosting elite official visitor this weekend

Mark Ennis • CardinalSports
@MarkEnnis
Publisher

Jeff Walz has never struggled to get elite scoring talent to Louisville. With any lingering contract questions behind him, Walz is intent on recruiting a national championship-caliber roster to Lou...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}