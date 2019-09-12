Louisville women's basketball hosting elite official visitor this weekend
Jeff Walz has never struggled to get elite scoring talent to Louisville. With any lingering contract questions behind him, Walz is intent on recruiting a national championship-caliber roster to Lou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news