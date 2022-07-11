Louisville Women's Basketball To Host Ohio State in ACC-Big Ten Challenge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville will host Ohio State on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in the 2022 Big Ten/ACC Women's Basketball Challenge, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday. It will mark the fourth ever meeting between the two schools, with the Cardinals owning a 2-1 series advantage. The two teams last met in the 2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge when the Buckeyes defeated the Cardinals 67-60 in Columbus. Louisville is 5-2 all-time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge after a 70-48 win over Michigan last season at the KFC YUM! Center

Game times, as well as television and streaming coverage, will be announced at a later date. All ACC home games in the Challenge will be shown on either ACC Network (ACCN), ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), an ESPN network or the ACC’s Regional Sports Networks (RSN), while Big Ten home games will appear on either Big Ten Network, Big Ten Network+ or an ESPN network.



The ACC owns a 10-1-3 all-time advantage in the Challenge, headlined by four outright titles in the last five years the event has been held. Additionally, the ACC stands a collective 104-74 against the Big Ten in the Challenge.



Last year, the ACC won 10 of the 14 matchups and league teams combined to outscore the Big Ten by 107 points in victories.



UofL returns two starters from last season's Final Four squad in forward Olivia Cochran (8.6 ppg.) and guard Hailey Van Lith (14.4 ppg.), a first team All-ACC performer last season.

Ohio State posted a 25-7 record and a 14-4 mark in the Big Ten last season, falling to Texas 66-63 in the Sweet 16.