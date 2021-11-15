 CardinalSports - Louisville WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce named ACC Rookie of the Week
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-15 19:14:43 -0600') }} football Edit

Louisville WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce named ACC Rookie of the Week

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Publisher
@TySpalding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Week, the league announced on Monday.


The native of Dillon, S.C., caught six passes for 54 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Louisville’s 41-3 win over Syracuse on Saturday. He scored on touchdowns of six and 17 yards, the first multi-touchdown game of his career.


Huggins-Bruce is fourth on the team with 19 receptions for 214 yards and three touchdowns.


The Cardinals close out the ACC schedule with a trip to Duke on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}