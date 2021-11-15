Louisville WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce named ACC Rookie of the Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Week, the league announced on Monday.





The native of Dillon, S.C., caught six passes for 54 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Louisville’s 41-3 win over Syracuse on Saturday. He scored on touchdowns of six and 17 yards, the first multi-touchdown game of his career.





Huggins-Bruce is fourth on the team with 19 receptions for 214 yards and three touchdowns.





The Cardinals close out the ACC schedule with a trip to Duke on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.