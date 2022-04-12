Louisville WR Tyler Harrell enters transfer portal

CardinalSports.com's Dave Lackford notified Louisville fans on Friday that there was some strong buzz about the speedy wide-out heading elsewhere.

Today, Lackford's initial report became official, when Louisville wide receiver Tyler Harrell put his name in the transfer portal.

Harrell totaled 18 catches for 523 yards and six touchdowns during the 2021 season, and leaves Louisville after three years with the program.

Louisville brought in transfers Tyler Hudson and Dee Wiggins, but Scott Satterfield and company may need to continue to add to that room.

Veteran wide receiver Braden Smith is coming off of a severe knee injury, and his status with the team is uncertain at this time.

The loss of Harrell hurts the Louisville passing attack in several ways, but more than anything, Harrell was one of the best deep threat's in the ACC.

