Luke Smith’s dominant pitching propels Louisville to 11-2 win

Tyler Spalding • CardinalSports.com
@TySpalding
Staff

The Louisville baseball team once again avoided elimination. This time it was in a win over Illinois State, just hours after the Indiana game. Luke Smith got the start and pitched into the ninth inning. Smith gave up only 2 runs, striking out 7. Jake Snider blasted a homer to right field early on and the Louisville bats never looked back. Dan McDonnell earned his 600th career win in the process.

Louisville now advances to play Illinois State today in a win or go home scenario. Nick Bennett will get the start for the Cardinals.

