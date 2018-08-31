Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-31 14:24:29 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Mack announces new Louisville LIVE event

Howie Lindsey • CardinalSports.com
@howielindsey
Publisher
Howie has been running CardinalSports.com since 2003. He's also the host of the morning drive radio show on 790 KRD, the state's most-powerful sports radio station.

Louisville coach Chris Mack announced a new event to tipoff the college basketball season.

C0v0f4b6nzcntdu5aoue

The University of Louisville men’s basketball team will stage “Louisville Live” on Friday, Sept. 28 from 7-9 p.m. at Fourth Street Live! in downtown Louisville.

The free, outdoor event will include team activities on a portable court placed on the covered area of the street, surrounded by fan viewing opportunities of the stage, court and video screens.

Admission begins at 6 p.m. for limited bleacher seating and standing room at the street and second floor levels of Fourth Street Live! on a first-come, first served basis. Interested parties may reserve indoor and outdoor seating by calling 502-417-7640 or 502-568-3457.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}