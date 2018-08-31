The University of Louisville men’s basketball team will stage “Louisville Live” on Friday, Sept. 28 from 7-9 p.m. at Fourth Street Live! in downtown Louisville.

The free, outdoor event will include team activities on a portable court placed on the covered area of the street, surrounded by fan viewing opportunities of the stage, court and video screens.

Admission begins at 6 p.m. for limited bleacher seating and standing room at the street and second floor levels of Fourth Street Live! on a first-come, first served basis. Interested parties may reserve indoor and outdoor seating by calling 502-417-7640 or 502-568-3457.