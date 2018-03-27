Chris Mack will be Louisville's next basketball coach. But first, he wanted to bid goodbye to his home at Xavier.

Mack posted a heartfelt message on his twitter account, thanking Xavier and its fans for making him feel at home as a player, assistant coach earlier in his career and head coach since 2009.

Mack wrote:

Xavier Nation,

The past week has been one of the toughest of my life. For over 18 years I called Victory Parkway home. From the day I walked on campus as a student-athlete in 1990 - to returning as an assistant coach in 2004 - to that life changing moment when I was named your head coach in 2009... THIS PLACE has always had my heart.

That feeling has made it so easy for me and my family to let opportunities outside of Xavier come and go. No other opportunity has ever felt "right," until now. Ultimately, I felt like this situation offered a new and unique challenge that I could not turn down.

I love Xavier. I will miss my players, the students, the administration and everyone associated with my alma mater. Thanks to Father Graham, Greg Christopher and the entire Xavier community for believing in me in good times and bad.

Like every former player from X, I will be cheering for the Muskies every chance I get, especially on that night once a year we beat those guys from Clifton.

Thanks for everything,

Coach Mack