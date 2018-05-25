Mack has Cards in final 5 for McCullar
One of the best shooting guards in the 2019 class has narrowed his choices to five, and he could be in college sooner than most.
Kevin McCullar, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard from San Antonio, announced his five visits Thursday.
Done deal... What’s next? 👀 pic.twitter.com/xIvo88BeFb— Kevin McCullar Jr. (@Kevin_McCullar) May 25, 2018
He is an interesting prospect because he could be in college as soon as January.
Rivals150 guard Kevin McCullar is down to a final five of Kansas State, Texas Tech, Houston, Virginia Tech & Louisville. He will enroll after the fall semester and redshirt the following semester. https://t.co/OTCLK273my— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) May 25, 2018
The current plan is for him to redshirt the second semester and get experience in preparation for his freshman season in 2019. Ranked outside the Top 10 prospects, he is not expected to be a one-and-done style recruit, but the extra semester would help him get ready for his freshman season.
Louisville's Chris Mack will host McCullar on a visit June 18.