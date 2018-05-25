Ticker
Mack has Cards in final 5 for McCullar

Howie Lindsey • CardinalSports.com
Howie has been running CardinalSports.com since 2003. He's also the host of the morning drive radio show on 790 KRD, the state's most-powerful sports radio station.

One of the best shooting guards in the 2019 class has narrowed his choices to five, and he could be in college sooner than most.

Kevin McCullar, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard from San Antonio, announced his five visits Thursday.

He is an interesting prospect because he could be in college as soon as January.

The current plan is for him to redshirt the second semester and get experience in preparation for his freshman season in 2019. Ranked outside the Top 10 prospects, he is not expected to be a one-and-done style recruit, but the extra semester would help him get ready for his freshman season.

Louisville's Chris Mack will host McCullar on a visit June 18.

