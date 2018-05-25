One of the best shooting guards in the 2019 class has narrowed his choices to five, and he could be in college sooner than most.

Texas Hoops / Rivals

Kevin McCullar, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard from San Antonio, announced his five visits Thursday.

He is an interesting prospect because he could be in college as soon as January.

Rivals150 guard Kevin McCullar is down to a final five of Kansas State, Texas Tech, Houston, Virginia Tech & Louisville. He will enroll after the fall semester and redshirt the following semester. https://t.co/OTCLK273my — Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) May 25, 2018