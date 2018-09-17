Samuell Williamson, an elite wing rated No. 6 in the nation - No. 34 overall, made his commitment to Mack over the weekend and made his decision public Monday night.

Williamson visited Louisville over the weekend with fellow Texan Jahmius Ramsey. The pair teamed up and played some pick-up ball with the team on Saturday.

Williamson liked his visit so much that he committed before taking his final couple of visits. He joins 6-foot-4 guard Josh Nickelberry and 6-8 forward Jae'lyn Withers in Louisville's 2019 class.

Nickelberry, who committed to Louisville back in May, is the No. 27 shooting guard in the nation and is rated No. 115 overall. Withers, who committed earlier this month, is the 19th best power forward according to Rivals.com and is rated No. 80 overall.