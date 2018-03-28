But now he's stepping into college basketball's most intense rivalry, Louisville vs. Kentucky, the Battle of the Bluegrass. Mack says his team will be ready for the rivalry.

New Louisville coach Chris Mack is no stranger to rivalry. At Xavier, he relished the chance to beat Cincinnati.

"You can sure as bet that we'll be ready to go." New Louisville coach Chris Mack talks about the UK-UofL rivalry. pic.twitter.com/jVskgnrpli

"There's something about those types of games that get your juices flowing," Mack said of rivalries.

Mack cited the intensity of the X-Cincy clashes and then noted that UK-Louisville are on a national level.

"I'm not naive enough to think that the UK-Louisville game isn't one of the best in the entire country," Mack said. "All eyes on it, usually right around Christmas time. I'm usually over at my in-laws house over in Shepherdsville watching the game because it is during our Christmas break."

Louisville has suffered the tough end of the rivalry games in recent years. The Cardinals lost 90-61 this past season and have only beat their rival twice since 2009.

"I'm excited about it," Mack said of the rivalry game. "Out season won't just be one game, but you can sure as bet we are going to be ready to go next year here at the Yum!"