Louisville forward Jordan Nwora had a very productive couple of weeks playing for the Nigerian National Team. His new coach seems pleased with the performance as well.

Nwora, who played very productive minutes during his time with the D'Tigers, scored 36 in a game, but it was his rebounding that impressed Mack.

"We all know he is a scorer and a shooter, but I liked his rebounding," Mack said. "He averaged nearly double-figure rebounds. ...Jordan has so much more to his game than just shooting the ball."

Nwora said he felt stronger during his time with the Nigerian Team. He gave credit to Louisville's new strength and conditioning program.

"We have definitely been working hard in the weight room," Nwora noted.

That extra strength came in handy. Mack said the tough thing about international basketball is that collegiate players must square off against older players.

"These are grown men with wives and families," Mack said.

Nwora played about half the first two games before exploding with a big final performance. He said it took a little getting used to. He said he felt like he needed to earn his keep, especially given that his father was the coach.

"It was getting used to the pace of how they play and kind of changing my mindset a little bit," Nwora said. "It was a lot more physical, and for me it was about not trying to force too many things."

When asked if he'd encourage other collegiate players to play internationally, Mack smiled and said, "as long as they don't get hurt."