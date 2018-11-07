Before he took the Louisville job, Chris Mack was told he would love coaching Dwayne Sutton - and he does.

"I love coaching Dwayne Sutton," Mack said. "It's funny, when I first came here I got that opinion from other people, 'You are going to love coaching Dwayne.' You know, I had a good feeling of what they were talking about, but until you coach a guy every single day, you don't have a true appreciation.

"He is the ultimate selfless teammate. He will do anything the coaches ask."

Sutton transferred back home to Louisville after spending a year at UNC Asheville. Mack has been impressed with the his work ethic and steady nature.

"If, at the end of the game, Dwayne hasn't taken one shot, he'll just be sitting over in the locker ready to answer questions," Mack said. "If he happens to get 15 points and 10 rebounds, he'll be sitting in his locker ready to answer questions.

"He just humbly goes about his job and that is to play as hard as he can, be as good of a teammate as you can be. You can tell how he was raised just by his mannerisms and just the character that he brings to the practice court every single day."