Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-21 10:21:37 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Mack's Cardinal complete mile test this morning

Howie Lindsey • CardinalSports.com
@howielindsey
Publisher
Howie has been running CardinalSports.com since 2003. He's also the host of the morning drive radio show on 790 KRD, the state's most-powerful sports radio station.

New Louisville coach Chris Mack had a test waiting for his team Tuesday morning, the second day of school.

Ujlnaas7tttlqrhujscr

Mack had his Cardinals tested in a one mile run Tuesday morning, and the results were pretty strong.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}