Mack's Cardinal complete mile test this morning
New Louisville coach Chris Mack had a test waiting for his team Tuesday morning, the second day of school.
Mack had his Cardinals tested in a one mile run Tuesday morning, and the results were pretty strong.
Annual mile run ✔️— Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) August 21, 2018
Cardinals were moving this am 🏃🏾♂️💨
Jo Griffin team best 5:13 💨— Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) August 21, 2018
Darius on his heels at 5:18💨
Dwayne best wing time at 5:27💨
Steven & Malik 5:45💨
Great effort from #Team105 at 6:30am. It’s only the beginning....