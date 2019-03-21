Much was made of Louisville's draw when the NCAA Tournament bracket came out Sunday. The Cardinals will square off vs. Richard Pitino's Minnesota Golden Gophers Thursday in the first round.

The matchup will pit Louisville, the school former coach Rick Pitino is currently suing for wrongful termination, vs. Pitino's son and former Louisville assistant, Richard Pitino.

"I haven't even talked about it with our players," Louisville coach Chris Mack said. "I just feel like it's such a special experience to make the NCAA Tournament for a few of our guys for the very first time and only time in their career. So to focus on anything other than trying to be at our best against a really good Minnesota team I think would be robbing them of the experience of being here.



Mack said he is focused on the Louisville players' experience in the tournament.

"You know, I don't mind, and I understand why media are going to ask about it. But here is the thing: I took over for a Hall of Fame coach. I get that. He's a terrific coach. I asked him his advice on Louisville when I took over the program, and he was nothing but gracious to me," Mack explained. "But this is about the players and the coaches' experience in the tournament and that's it. It's no more than that. I think the Committee could have probably had a little bit more self-awareness so we don't have to be up here answering these type of questions and focusing on the student-athletes and the coaches' experience and the fan base's experience, but, you know, I can't control that."

Mack said these players have been through so much over the last few years that it has shaped who they are as a team.

"I feel like we're a resilient group," Mack said. "We've been through a lot. I think we're a very together group. Sometimes that may not come out on the floor in terms of making the right play or being at our best, but the intention has always been clear with our group. We are a very, very together group, a close-knit group. It's no secret that when I took over there wasn't the greatest light around the program. I told our players in the very beginning when I met with them that they weren't the cause for it, but they could certainly be the cure for it. I think anybody that's watched us play this year, I've asked our players to be this way. I want fans or people that watch our team to say, wow, those guys play hard. They play together. They play the right way. We haven't been perfect, but I'm really proud of our group because they've done that all year long and that's all you can ask for as a coach."