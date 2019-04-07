The 2019 season is not done yet, but Sports News is already looking ahead to 2020. Louisville is among their top teams, ranked No. 11 in the nation.

LINK: Sporting News' Way Too Early Top 25

How good will Louisville be in 2020? A lot depends on what happens in the next several weeks with the NBA Draft process. Two Louisville stars - forward Jordan Nwora and center Steven Enoch - have entered their names into the draft process, but neither have hired agents so they could return to school next season.

Mack is bringing in an elite class of recruits that includes help at every position. The stars of the class are McDonald's All-American small forward Samuell Williamson and Top 50 center Aidan Igiehon.

Here are the teams ranked ahead of Louisville in the Sporting News list: 10. Auburn, 9. Purdue, 8. Tennessee, 7. Marquette, 6. Oregon, 5. Duke, 4. Michigan, 3. Kentucky, 2. Michigan State and 1. Virginia.



