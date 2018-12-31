Louisville coach Chris Mack made no bones about what the issue was with his team's loss to arch-rival Kentucky Saturday: offense.

"Our problem wasn't defense today, it really wasn't, it was offense," Mack said. "We were trying to get maybe something that led us defense-to-offense, maybe we get a deflection, maybe we get a couple of open court layups. I'll be honest, they got some wide open 3s against our 1-3-1, they just didn't make them. Now if we go down to the other end and that nine-point lead goes to five, maybe that's funny feeling and, again, that's the game pressure we couldn't put on them tonight."

Louisville never made Kentucky sweat in the second half. The Wildcats had a three or four possession lead throughout most of the second half.

"I just feel like we didn't do our part to give our fans some juice in the stands," Mack said. "They were great. I've been in those games before where you don't ever cut it to four or three and now the fans can get behind you. We cut it from 11 to nine, they were on their feet. So, rivalry game, regular game. We didn't do enough to put pressure on our opponent, today, to make them feel a little differently, then they felt all game."

Mack said one stretch in particular stuck in his craw.

"I don't want to say that we lost the game, but the momentum went to Kentucky, when we didn't offensive rebound, in the third four-minute segment of the game," Mack said. "Their kid [Jemarl] Baker, off the bench, who is a good shooter. The third shot in that possession that Kentucky got, he drilled a three from the top of the key. Again, I tell our team all the time, if a team can't get second or third shots, after a while, that puts a lot of pressure on that first shot. They tested us in that third four-minute war, as we like to call it, and we failed that test. I think for the entirety of the game we did a really good job on the glass. But the game swung because the lead was three, four, or five, somewhere around there. You eliminate that second shot, maybe we score, I don't know. Maybe get our shot blocked, who knows. They punked us in that three- or four-minute span, now it's a 10-point game. And that's what it was the whole game. Nine points, 11 points, 12 points, nine points, we could never get over the hump. That was the separator, giving up those offensive rebounds during that time."