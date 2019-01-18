Louisville guard Ryan McMahon went down with an injury in Wednesday night's win over Boston College. Chris Mack updated his status Friday.

"He's fine," Mack said Friday morning. "He practiced yesterday so I don't anticipate any issues with him playing in tomorrow's game."

McMahon is averaging 7.8 point per game this season, hitting 33.3 percent of his threes and 92.7 percent of his free throws. He is averaging 19.1 minutes per game while splitting time with Khwan Fore and Darius Perry.

A 6-foot shooter from Sarasota, Fla., McMahon has played in 74 games during his three seasons as a Cardinal, starting a game for the first time earlier this season.