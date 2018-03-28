Part of new Louisville coach Chris Mack's task will be to re-energize the fan base, especially the students. Mack says he wants to see students at the games.

"I want it to be memorable," Mack said. "I want them to make that 10-minute journey. I want them to pack the Yum! I want them to feel a special sense of pride about their University. That's what we are going to work every single day to do."

Mack was asked about student involvement by the head of Louisville's student section, the Vill'ens.

"You know, I'd be foolish to give you a plan in my first hour on the job," Mack said. "But it's their team. They go to the University of Louisville. They are going to remember those four years, some of them five, a few of them six, they are going to remember that - their time coming over to Yum! and rooting for their Cardinals."

Louisville student attendance was down significantly this past season.

"Whether I have to storm dorms or incite pep rallies, I'm not scared to do that type of stuff," Mack said.