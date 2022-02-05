Malik Williams out for Syracuse game

Malik Williams did not travel with the team for Saturday afternoon's game against Syracuse, interim head coach Mike Pegues announced in his pregame press conference.

The 6'11 Williams, who is the first three-time captain in Louisville basketball history, is having his best season to date, with averages of 10.0 points and 8.7 rebounds along with a three-point field goal made per game at a 32.8 percentage. It is unclear when or if he will return this season.

The Cards (11-11, 5-7 ACC) will be led by Sydney Curry and Jaelyn Withers in Williams' absence. Curry, who was in and out of the rotation earlier this season, has come on strong in conference play, with an average of 7.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and an overall field goal percentage of 76.6%. Withers had arguably one of his best performances of the season, finishing with 12 points (2-4 from three) last game out against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Louisville returns to action tomorrow afternoon at the Carrier Dome with a 2:00 p.m. tip off. The Orange (11-11, 5-6 ACC), are led by Coach Jim Boeheim's sons, Buddy and Jimmy, who are averaging 19.3 points, and 13.5 points per game, respectively. Syracuse sits at 8th place in the league standings, one spot ahead of the Cards, who are currently ranked 9th.