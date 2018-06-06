2019 Lebanon, Tennessee defensive end Zion Logue stands an impressive 6-foot-6, 280-pounds and holds offers from Georgia, Ole Miss, Nebraska, and a plethora of other power five programs. While he has many suitors, Louisville will be getting the first crack at Logue.

"I talk to (wide receiver) coach Lonnie Galloway (who recruits Tennessee) everyday and my interest for Louisville is warm," said Logue. "I plan to take an unofficial visit to Louisville with my coach in a week or so."

He doesn't have any other visits in the works at the moment but did say he will visit other schools before he commits on September 8th.

In addition to Louisville, Logue hears frequently from Nebraska, Ole Miss, UGA, Memphis, and plans to visit those schools as well. Virginia and Purdue are also in the mix for visits but no officials have been set up currently.

Logue didn't have a favorite team growing up and says he's "not biased toward anyone."

The three-star defensive end plans to commit on September 8th so keeping a close eye on who gets official visits over the Summer and even during the first week of the season before he announces.



