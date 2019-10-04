Coming off of Louisville’s first bye week, the Cards set their eyes on the Eagles of Chestnut Hill as they begin their march to bowl eligibility. Win this one and there’s hope, lose the game and the odds aren’t great. As weird as it may be to say, this game against Boston College is a big one.

Forecast:

Tailgate: Sunny with temps in low-mid 50s in the morning that rise to the low 70s by kick off. 0% chance of rain. Winds E at 7 mph.

Kickoff: Sunny and 72. Winds SE at 5 mph.

Postgame: Sunny with temps in low 80s. High of 82. Winds S at 5 mph.

Key Times:

7:30am - Stadium lots open

9:00am - Ticket office opens

9:30am - Bud Light Street Fest at Norton Healthcare CardMarch

10am – Pregame show on 93.9 The Ville starts

Card March

12:30pm – Kick Off.

Postgame: Mark Ennis will host postgame show on 93.9 The Ville.

Miscellaneous:

Tailgate will feel like football weather at first, but do not be fooled. Wear layers. It gon’ get hot.

Also, if you’re looking for a home game with significant implications and a chance to win, this is the one. Drink your coffee, show up early, and be loud.

Watch/Listen

TV: ACCNX/Regional Sports Network (RSN). I have no words.

Online stream: ESPN3

On the call: Tom Werme, James Bates, Abby Labar

SiriusXM: Home – 193, Away - 194

Series:

Louisville leads 6-5 (Boston College has won the last 2)

Last win: 2018, BC 38 – UL 20

BC Players to Worry About

Offense:

#2 RB AJ Dillon – 627 rushing yards with 6 TDs. Yikes.