Maxwell Club Watch List Recognizes Louisville's Cunningham

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Maxwell Football Club today announced its watch list for the 86th Maxwell Award presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football, naming University of Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham to its list of the nation's top players in 2022.

Cunningham is one of 85 players recognized on the annual Maxwell Award watch list, which incorporates a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs and conferences from coast to coast. The Maxwell Award watch list will once again incorporate a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs and conferences from coast to coast, led by Bryce Young (Alabama) who was the 2021 winner. Young is joined by 7 additional returning semifinalists, Grayson McCall (Coastal Carolina), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Tanner Mordecai (SMU), Sean Tucker (Syracuse), Bijan Robinson (Texas), Brennen Armstrong (Virginia) and Sam Hartman (Wake Forest). Ohio State has three candidates and an additional 14 schools having two players represented.

Cunningham, a senior in eligibility, led the lead the ACC in rushing touchdowns with 20 and became only the second quarterback in school history to rush for over 1,000 yards. The native of Montgomery, Ala., accounted for 39 total touchdowns in 13 games as a starter.



He rushed for 1,031 yards, totaling three 100-yard games. He rushed for a career high 224 yards and a pair of touchdowns last season in a win over Duke and ran for 133 yards and three scores versus Boston College.



As a passer, Cunningham threw for 2,841 yards and 19 touchdowns, while completing 62.0 percent of his passes. He recorded two 300-yard games throwing for 309 yards at Wake Forest and 303 yards and five touchdowns on the road at Duke.



The Maxwell Football Club has once again partnered with Pro Football Focus (PFF), XOS and Phil Steele Publications as selection committee partners. PFF provides detailed metrics and performance-based assessments to selection committee staff, and several senior PFF analysts are members of our selection committee. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview is generally recognized as the most complete preseason magazine. XOS provides the Maxwell Club selection committee with access to game footage from all FBS colleges.



Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 1, 2022, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 22, 2022. The winners of the 86th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 8, 2022. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards live from Atlantic City, NJ on March 10, 2023.



