Louisville baseball coach Dan McDonnell, one of the coaches pursued by Mississippi State, says he is looking forward to his future at Louisville.

In a press conference Thursday morning in UofL Baseball's Omaha Room, McDonnell said he believes in the future of the Louisville program.

"We always say - good kids win," McDonnell said, noting that he believes in the team he has returning to Louisville next season and the recruits who are coming into school in the summer.

"I'm going to do everything in power to keep Dan at the University of Louisville," new Athletic Director Vince Tyra said. Tyra said he has the full support of UofL President Neeli Bendapudi.

McDonnell, who had a 10-year contract worth over $1 million per season, will likely have a restructured contract.

"We are going to be competitive," Tyra said. "Dan is always going to be near the top - is he going to be the top?... We look at it as a program as much as Dan's contract. ... There will be tweaks in the contract."